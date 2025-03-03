Monash IVF Group Limited (MVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Monash IVF Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Monash IVF Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.96, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $455.87 million, a PE ratio of -68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.40.
Monash IVF Group Company Profile
