Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.33

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Monadelphous Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.24.

Monadelphous Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24.

Get Monadelphous Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Velletri acquired 14,534 shares of Monadelphous Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$13.34 ($8.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$193,883.56 ($120,424.57). 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monadelphous Group

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monadelphous Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monadelphous Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.