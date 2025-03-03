Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,326 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.47 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.41%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

