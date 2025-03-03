Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New $8.85 Million Investment in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 167,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.73% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DFGP opened at $53.88 on Monday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.94.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.0212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

