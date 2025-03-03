Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.04 Million Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7,913.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 474,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,039,000 after purchasing an additional 468,384 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 470,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after buying an additional 450,409 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,287,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 44,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after buying an additional 32,026 shares during the period.

MDYV stock opened at $80.84 on Monday.

MDYV stock opened at $80.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $70.14 and a 12-month high of $87.81.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

