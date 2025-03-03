Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 73.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock opened at $108.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised Fortinet from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fortinet from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $34,967.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,132.50. The trade was a 0.24 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 22,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $2,244,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,983,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,972,076.19. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,409 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

