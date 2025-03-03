Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $6.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $134.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $114.37 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.73.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

