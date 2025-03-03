Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 138,119 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 103.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,119 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

