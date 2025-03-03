Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,040 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 884.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,866,000 after buying an additional 1,574,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,479 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 320.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,890,000 after acquiring an additional 654,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,527,867,000 after acquiring an additional 631,761 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31,710.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $134,442,000 after purchasing an additional 593,297 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $212.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.57 and its 200-day moving average is $215.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

