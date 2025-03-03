Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 54 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 621,874.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,423,000 after buying an additional 864,406 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 342,723.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,929,000 after acquiring an additional 233,052 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $207,089,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3,940.8% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 38,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,926,000 after purchasing an additional 37,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,427,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,370.43.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,016.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4,898.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,622.49.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

