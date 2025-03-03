Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 314 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance
Shares of EEM opened at $43.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).
