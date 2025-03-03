Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Stock Price

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TXNM. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

NYSE TXNM traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.12. 197,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,093. TXNM Energy has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $476.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

