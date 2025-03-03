Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones Purchases 62 Shares

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 62 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £137.64 ($173.50).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 60 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 232 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £139.20 ($175.47).

On Wednesday, January 15th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 13,429 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.04), for a total value of £32,363.89 ($40,796.53).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

Shares of MAB traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 224.50 ($2.83). The stock had a trading volume of 190,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,761. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 234.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 258.38. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 219 ($2.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 320 ($4.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

