Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,577,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,664,000 after acquiring an additional 552,003 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 696,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,863,000 after purchasing an additional 437,527 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18,516.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,242,000 after purchasing an additional 397,558 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13,081.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 389,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,664,000 after purchasing an additional 386,294 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $134.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.