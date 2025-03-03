Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 329.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,612 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $21,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $326.39 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $271.54 and a one year high of $337.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

