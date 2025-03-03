Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 5,708 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hassell Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $597.04 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $601.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.38.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

