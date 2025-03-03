Mission Wealth Management LP Has $4.24 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock opened at $235.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $237.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

