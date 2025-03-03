Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.11% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQI opened at $40.32 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

