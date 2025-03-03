Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $303.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $276.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.71.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,224. This represents a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $252.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $239.87 and a 12-month high of $316.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.