Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Miller Industries worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 24,427 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLR opened at $57.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.09. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $662.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Miller Industries in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

