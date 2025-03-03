Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.5% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $111.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $104.03 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $483.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

