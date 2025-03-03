MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for approximately 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MGM Resorts International worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $1,865,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,991,070.46. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,509.84. This represents a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

