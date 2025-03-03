MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the January 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MMT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.70. 49,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,560. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0334 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMT. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,474 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 51,305 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,953 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

