Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,566,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,644,532,000 after purchasing an additional 120,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,865,000 after buying an additional 114,714 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,396,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,085,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,169,000 after buying an additional 41,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $258.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.41. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

