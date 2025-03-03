Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $9,063,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

International Paper Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $56.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Paper has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.12.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

