Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,528,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,186 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 433.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,968,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,875,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,470,000 after purchasing an additional 747,390 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 9,471.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 747,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 739,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 25.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,166,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,610,000 after purchasing an additional 642,010 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $94.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.32.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 221.99%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

