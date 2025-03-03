Metis Global Partners LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. HSBC raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $46.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.