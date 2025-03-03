Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 73.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 475.0% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEX stock opened at $194.31 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $246.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.62 and its 200-day moving average is $211.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

View Our Latest Report on IEX

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.