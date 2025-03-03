Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on KDP shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,113,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,805,089.35. This trade represents a 38.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

