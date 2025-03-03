Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,085 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,620,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,395,000 after acquiring an additional 106,878 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $774,766,000 after acquiring an additional 989,750 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,113,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $498,310,000 after acquiring an additional 421,989 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,798,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after purchasing an additional 358,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in General Motors by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,399,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $234,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,958 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $49.22 on Monday. General Motors has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

