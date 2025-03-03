Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Veralto by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Veralto by 6.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Veralto during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the third quarter worth about $1,380,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.55.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,486,173.60. This represents a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,795.60. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,467 shares of company stock worth $1,150,366. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto stock opened at $99.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.67. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $85.70 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

