Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 93 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,368.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,314.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,324.75. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,136.27 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total transaction of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,181,755.06. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at $708,461,615.94. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,647 shares of company stock valued at $155,847,223 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

