Metarock Group Limited (MYE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Metarock Group Limited (ASX:MYE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.
Metarock Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.26, a PEG ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.87.
About Metarock Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metarock Group
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Porch Group Stock Surges 76% in 2 Days – What’s Next?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Majorana 1: Can It Cement Microsoft’s Place in Quantum Computing?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- China Stocks Are Making a Comeback – Is There More Upside Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Metarock Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metarock Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.