Metarock Group Limited (MYE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Metarock Group Limited (ASX:MYE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

Metarock Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.26, a PEG ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.87.

About Metarock Group

Metarock Group Limited provides mining, contracting, training, and related services to the underground long wall coal mining operations and industrial products and services in coalfields and supporting industries in Australia. It offers various mining services, which include new mine development, mine operation, training, roadway construction, ventilation, conveyors, longwall relocations, and application of polymeric strata support.

