Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.15, but opened at $15.80. Mesoblast shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 165,454 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MESO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Mesoblast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Mesoblast Stock Down 9.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 86,566.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

