Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 214.20% and a negative return on equity of 401.37%.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

MRSN opened at $0.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.39. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

