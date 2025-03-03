Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,109 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.