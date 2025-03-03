Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,999 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in International Business Machines by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $252.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $234.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.37 and its 200-day moving average is $224.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $265.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

