Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 44,554 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $25,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,079,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,480,000 after purchasing an additional 338,188 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,804,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,758,000 after buying an additional 101,221 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,705,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,189,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,381,000 after acquiring an additional 329,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $73.66 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

