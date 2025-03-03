Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,293.9% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 863,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after acquiring an additional 801,539 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 814.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 478,001 shares during the period. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 610,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2,319.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 218,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 209,406 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 854,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after buying an additional 123,324 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $24.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

