Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $28.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.