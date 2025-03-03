Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $11.40 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,783,000 after purchasing an additional 413,083 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,842,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,641,000 after buying an additional 108,051 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,495,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,778,000 after acquiring an additional 180,448 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,224,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,527 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,796,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,032,000 after acquiring an additional 644,193 shares during the period.

DGRO stock opened at $64.12 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average is $62.70.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

