Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,391 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 139,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 56,811 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 798,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 452,456 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

