Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 165,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HOOD. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.7 %

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $50.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $477,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,106,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,307,820.10. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 123,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $6,878,577.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,826 shares in the company, valued at $16,674,490.80. This represents a 29.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,624,018 shares of company stock worth $206,917,425. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

