Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,570 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 0.6% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $13,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Shopify by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Shopify by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 42.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $111.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $144.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.12.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

