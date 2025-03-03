Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Meiji Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:MEJHY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176. Meiji has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03.

About Meiji

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter, margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen food, chocolates, gummy, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, protein, infant formula, enteral formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, feed stuffs, sugar, and corn sweeteners.

