McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.3 %

MKC stock opened at $82.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

