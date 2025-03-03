MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU) Trading 5.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $27.55. 8 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58.

About MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN

The MAX Airlines 3X Leveraged ETNs (JETU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, air freight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

