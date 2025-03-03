MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

MasTec stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.18. The company had a trading volume of 493,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,814. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. MasTec has a 1 year low of $82.29 and a 1 year high of $166.95.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MasTec by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in MasTec by 979.0% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 61,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 55,363 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,530,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

