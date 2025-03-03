Marathon Asset Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,250 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 16,090 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $15,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $36.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.89 and a 12 month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

