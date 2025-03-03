Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 34,674 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 34,674 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.2% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $44,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,096.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 602.2% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,011.83. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $93.63 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

